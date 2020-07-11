This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 July, 2020
An Taisce releases list of 10 most at-risk buildings, including the Iveagh Markets in Dublin

The heritage charity has marked the ten important structures in Ireland as being in “a state of disrepair”.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 10,290 Views 8 Comments
File image of the Iveagh Markets in 2017.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of the Iveagh Markets in 2017.
Image: Sam Boal

THE IVEAGH MARKETS in Dublin is among the 10 most at-risk buildings in Ireland, according to a list compiled by An Taisce. 

An Taisce, a charity which focuses on protecting and preserving Ireland’s heritage, releases an annual list of important structures it deems to be in “a state of disrepair”. 

In no particular order, the buildings are:

  • The Iveagh Markets, Dublin 8
  • Donaghy’s Mill, Co. Meath
  • Duleek House, Co. Meath
  • Carrickglass Demesne, Carrigglass, Co. Longford
  • Templeview House, Co. Sligo
  • Hope Castle and Market House, Co. Monaghan
  • Durrow Abbey House, Co. Offaly
  • Ormonde Centre, Co. Kilkenny
  • Ballyrafter Butter Mill, Co. Waterford
  • The House by the Churchyard, Dublin 20

In a statement, the charity said these are all buildings “in such a state of disrepair that they may be dangerous or have no identifiable new use”.

“These buildings could be lost to future generations unless direct action is taken soon to preserve them,” An Taisce said. 

Given that the recent pandemic brought construction around the country to a halt, together with a homeless situation that has not gone away, there is a compelling argument to save and repurpose these buildings.

For a structure to be classified as at-risk, it must meet one or more of a range of criteria including laying vacant, being neglected and suffering from structural problems. 

In the case of the Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8, built in 1890, An Tasice said the building remains “locked, empty and poorly maintained” and that recently its condition has “deteriorated sharply”. 

Last September, a Dublin City Council report found the Iveagh Markets to be “unsafe and in an advanced state of dereliction” due to “serious neglect and several damaging interventions”,.

The detailed report advised that more than €13 million is needed to carry out “essential structural repairs” on the historic redbrick structure on Francis Street.  

An Taisce suggested that the building be used for commercial, community or education purposes. 

Other at-risk buildings

1 Fire Fire at Donaghy's Mill last year. Source: Fergus O'Dowd/Rollingnews.ie via Twitter

In Drogheda, Co Meath, Donaghy’s Mill “urgently requires new uses to be identified to prevent further deterioration of its character”, An Taisce said.

The building was almost entirely consumed by a fire last year, which “reduced the main part of the five-storey factory mill to a shell”. 

The building, situated on the River Boyne, is around 200 years old and has been abandoned for a number of years. 

An Taisce suggested it could be used for residential, commercial or community purposes. 

In Tullamore, Co Offaly, Durrow Abbey House is described as being in “poor condition” with An Taisce saying the “State should act fast to preserve the structure before it deteriorates further”. 

It was built between 1837 and 1843, but destroyed by a fire before being mostly rebuilt in the 1920s. 

The building and its surrounding 80-acres were bought by the State in 2003 for over €3 million.

An Taisce recommends using this site for residential, commercial or community purposes. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

