Ana Kriegel murder: Sentencing of Boy A and Boy B delayed until 29 October

Two teenagers were convicted of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

THE SENTENCING OF two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriegel has been put back until Tuesday 29 October.

The boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, will be held in custody in Oberstown detention centre until that time.

At a sentencing hearing this morning, the court heard that a probation officer’s report has been completed but that court-mandated psychiatric reports for both boys have not yet taken place.

The court heard that clinical director of the Central Mental Hospital Prof Harry Kennedy has advised that the psychiatric reports should be prepared by two teams, one specialising in adults and another for children.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said this would “take some time to occur”.

The court was also told that Patrick Gageby SC on behalf of Boy A is also seeking the completion of a psychologist’s report.

Brendan Grehan SC on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions told the hearing that a victim impact statement by Ana’s parents has been completed and has been shared with the defence.

He indicated that the parents wish that their statement be delivered during the same hearing that the reports are read and that there therefore be only one hearing.

Justice McDermott said that he is conscious of the need to deal expeditiously with the sentencing but that he also has to be “conscious of the practicalities” of the case.

“The time that is to be taken is the necessary time,” he said, “as soon as reasonably possible but that’s dictated by the practicalities of the case.”

Justice McDermott also reiterated that the restrictions on naming the boys remains in place and that it extends to all media and social media.

As the two boys are children, they do not face the mandatory life sentence for murder as would be the case if they were adults.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

Rules regarding the sentencing of children are dealt with in the Children Act, 2001 and Grehan said the Sex Offenders Act will also have a role to play in relation to Boy A.