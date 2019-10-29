This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A misery we must endure for the rest of our lives': Ana Kriegel's mother tells court about impact of daughter's murder

The sentencing hearing of Boy A and Boy B is taking place at the Central Criminal Court.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 1:02 PM
44 minutes ago 7,400 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870587
Image: RIP
Image: RIP

Updated 8 minutes ago

THE HEARING TO determine the sentences for the two boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder has been adjourned until next Tuesday morning.

The sentencing hearing has been taking place at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The two, known as Boy A and Boy B, murdered Ana in an abandoned house in Lucan on 14 May 2018. She was 14 at the time. 

Earlier today, Geraldine Kriegel, the mother of Ana Kriegel, told a court that ‘our lives have been destroyed’ by the murder of her 14-year-old daughter. 

Geraldine Kriegel told the court that life without Ana “is no longer a life. It is a misery we must endure for the rest of our lives”. 

She described her daughter as “the love of our lives” and said she was “wild, wonderful, electric”. 

“We agonised for so many years through the adoption process waiting for her,” Geraldine Kriegel’s statement said. “She brought us everything we dreamed of for all those years.”

“The happiest day of our lives was 10 August 2006, the day the court declared we could become Ana’s parents.”

She described the “panic, the dread, the agonising wait” when Ana went missing. 

“On Monday 14 May, Ana didn’t come home. The cold fear we felt knowing she was in danger. Something or someone prevented her coming home.”

“Hours turned into days. We didn’t know where she was or what happened to her, but somebody did. Somebody knew.”

“The saddest day of our lives was 17 May. Words no parents ever wants to hear: ‘We are so sorry’.”

“Our precious little girl’s body was found. There’s no way to describe how that feels.”

“Nobody could understand the evil laying in wait for her. How could any child imagine in their worst nightmares the danger that lay ahead? She wanted to live and she was not permitted to do that. Our lives have been destroyed.”

Geraldine described the “cold fear” that she and her husband experience which “brings all the horror back.”

“Imagine the terror, the pain she endured,” she said. “That will live with us all our lives. We lie awake at night thinking about when she realised she was going to be killed, the horrendous and sadistic violation of her pure and innocent body.”

“To think she was left to rot for 3 days, it’s unbearable. It’s unhuman.”

She told the court that Ana was “just a little girl with so many hopes and dreams. Her dream was to build a hotel.”

“Her plans, her future [have been] shattered. We’ve lost our child. There are no words. She loved her life. She embraced what life brought her. She was kind to everyone.”

“There is such emptiness in our lives.”

“Ana’s death is irreversible. We are a broken family.”

Geraldine said that Ana told her parents she loved them every night before bed. 

“She kissed us and said, always in French, ‘Good night, sleep tight, have beautiful dreams. I love you.’ She cannot do that anymore. We cannot tell you how badly it hurts.”

The sentencing hearing is expected to last for the rest of the day. 

Earlier, the court heard that Boy A has told staff at Oberstown detention centre that he killed Ana, but does not accept that he sexually assaulted her. 

In a report taken at Oberstown by healthcare professionals since his conviction, Boy A said that he understands that he caused Ana’s death. 

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan told the court that in the report, Boy A describes how he used a headlock, a chokehold, hit Ana with a stick and ultimately with a block. 

With reporting by Christine Bohan  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie