Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Sentence hearing for two boys convicted of murder of Ana Kriegel to take place today

The boys, now aged 15, were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 6:10 AM
52 minutes ago 2,174 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4867249

A SENTENCE HEARING for the two boys convicted of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel’s murder will take place today.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott was on Friday given psychological and psychiatric reports relating to the two boys.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Grehan SC told Mr Justice McDermott that today’s hearing will include a summary of the evidence by a garda detective inspector and a statement by Ana’s parents and is likely to take a full day.

The two boys, referred to in the media as Boy A and Boy B, were 13 years old when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 2018.

The boys, now aged 15, were convicted by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

Boy A was also convicted of Ana’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

