Gardaí renew appeal for information on 10th anniversary of 24-year-old man's murder

TODAY IS THE 10th anniversary of the killing of 24-year-old man Andrew Allen, who was shot dead in his home in Co Donegal in 2012.

Gardaí today have renewed an appeal for information on the murder, saying that any assistance may help bring the case to a conclusion.

Andrew was killed by a group of individuals at his home in Links View Park, Buncrana in Co Donegal on 9 February 2012

He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm that night, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car which was believed to be involved in the shooting was discovered on fire shortly after the shooting in Churchbrea, Fahan, just three miles outside of Buncrana.

Gardaí have said that they are grateful for all the witnesses who have come forward and made statements, but they believe there are people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information on the murder.

A total of six people were arrested and questioned in relation to the murder during the course of the investigation, and over 700 lines of inquiry have been followed, according to Gardaí.

Gardaí have said that they will continue to investigate the murder alongside the PSNI.

“Now with the passage of time An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them,” said a Garda spokesperson.



“Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion. Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”