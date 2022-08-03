Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Musician Andy Irvine reunited with €16,000 instruments that went missing en route to Copenhagen

The singer-songwriter thanked “everybody who has helped me or shown concern about my missing instruments”.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 9:21 PM
1 hour ago 5,974 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832503
Andy Irvine.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Andy Irvine.
Andy Irvine.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH MUSICIAN ANDY Irvine has said that two of his instruments that went missing en route to Copenhagen last month have been returned to him.

The singer-songwriter wrote on Facebook last month that his guitar-bouzouki and a mandola, believed to be worth over €16,000, failed to arrive at his destination in Denmark, where he was due to perform.

He had flown from Dublin to Frankfurt with Lufthansa, then to Copenhagen and on to Aalborg with SAS. 

In a tweet this afternoon, the 80-year-old said he received an email from SAS on Monday to say that his instruments had been found.

“They were rushed to Dublin & delivered to my door yesterday evening,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to have them back. I have a permanent smile on my face – and so do they. Thanks to Providence & all kind people who gave their time & energy!”

Irvine also gave his “heartiest thanks” to “everybody who has helped me or shown concern about my missing instruments”.

It comes after Shane Lowry had his golf clubs returned to him after they went missing on  a flight from Dublin Airport to Chicago. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

