Monday 15 February 2021
Anne Robinson named as first female host of Countdown

Robinson is best known as the host of the Weakest Link which she presented both in the UK and in America.

By Adam Daly Monday 15 Feb 2021, 2:43 PM
CHANNEL 4 HAS solved the conundrum of who the new host of Countdown will be, naming Anne Robinson as the quiz show’s first female to fill the hot seat. 

Robinson, best known as the host of The Weakest Link, will take over from Nick Hewer who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down after nearly ten years on the show.

She will make her debut this summer, joining maths whizz Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent on the word game – the longest-running series on Channel 4.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic,” Robinson said in a statement. 

“I am particularly excited to be working alongside the Show’s two other formidable women. Worryingly, Susie and Rachel are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another facelift so I’ll have to make do with this old one.

“Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?

“I am a crossword nut so the Countdown’s conundrums I can make sense of. But the adding up and taking away – I can’t go much further than working out the fee once my agent takes his cut.”

Countdown enjoyed its highest ratings since 2013 last year, according to Channel 4, and producers are certain Robinson will continue this success. 

“This is a very exciting moment in Countdown’s long history, and I know viewers will relish Anne’s unique style at the helm of this much-loved institution,” Countdown Executive Producer, Peter Gwyn, said. 

Robinson will become the sixth host of the show which began 39 years ago. Richard Whitely presented the show from 1982 until his death in 2005. Since then, four presenters have hosted the show: Des Lynam, Des O’Connor, Jeff Stelling, and Nick Hewer.

Adam Daly
