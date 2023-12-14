DPP decision needed in footballer Anthony Stokes cocaine and dangerous driving case

GARDAÍ ARE STILL awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the cocaine possession and dangerous driving case against former Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes.

Dublin District Court heard today that the suspected value of the alleged seizure was €4,500.

Gardai arrested the ex-Celtic and Sunderland striker on January 6 following alleged driving incidents in Dublin and brought him to Crumlin station.

They charged Mr Stokes, 35, with offences under the Misuse of Drugs and Road Traffic Acts.

He is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine and having it for the purpose of sale or supply.

He has four counts of dangerous driving in a manner, including speed, at Walkinstown Avenue Walkinstown/Long Mile Road junction Dublin 12, Kennelsfort Road Upper Ballyfermot Dublin 20, Ballyfermot Road Ballyfermot Dublin 10, and Walkinstown Avenue.

Advertisement

The former Premier League player is also accused of not having a driving licence or motor insurance at Knockmaroon Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 on the same date, and failing to produce them at a garda station within ten days.

The case had been adjourned for directions from the DPP to be obtained.

However, Judge Paula Murphy heard at his latest appearance today that they were still unavailable.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens asked the judge to mark the case “peremptory against the State”.

She added that her client had privately retained her, and the case “goes back some time” and was awaiting a forensic certificate of analysis.

Judge Murphy noted that gardai believed the value of the alleged seizure was €4,500.

She adjourned the case for six weeks but also acceded to the defence solicitor’s request meaning the directions must be ready when the case continues on January 25.

Mr Stokes did not address the court and has not indicated a plea. He was remanded on continuing bail.