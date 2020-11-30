#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 30 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's #Antiviral - a State campaign to emphasise 'the positive behaviors of the majority' of young people

The campaign aims to share how young people have been ‘living their best lives possible, within the restrictions’.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Nov 2020, 12:36 PM
13 minutes ago 611 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5283601
Social media influencer Aisling Kearns asks questions of Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Antiviral
Social media influencer Aisling Kearns asks questions of Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn.
Social media influencer Aisling Kearns asks questions of Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Antiviral

THE GOVERNMENT HAS launched a campaign aimed at young people and how they have been coping with the pandemic. 

The campaign uses social media influencers to ask their followers questions they may have and put them to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

The campaign has already begun on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube, and has it’s own website AntiviralIreland.com.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, young people have been criticised for not adhering to Covid-19 restrictions strictly enough, particularly after videos of social gatherings emerged and went viral, (Berlin bar, Freshers’ Week, for example).

Others have argued that blaming young people is unfair and unhelpful, and the pandemic has had the most severe negative impact on this group – both in their personal and professional development.

At a briefing this morning, the Department of An Taoiseach’s Liz Canavan said that young people have “sometimes been unfairly highlighted for images of non compliance that appear from time to time on social media.

“We don’t believe this represents the behavior of the majority,” she said. 

 We have seen incident rates fall among young people. We know the enormous effort and sacrifices taken.

She said that to comply with restrictions, young people have missed out on meeting their friends, not being able to attend college in person, not being able to get a job, and missing out on other “rites of passage and formative experiences”.

Canavan said that the Taoiseach’s department has been working with several other branches of government to understand what the pandemic has meant for young people and to explore how to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made.

She said the campaign aims to emphasize “the positive behaviors of the majority, and to give the silent majority a forum to make their voices heard”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She said it would tell stories of how young people have been “living their best lives possible, within the restrictions”.

Influencers have already gathered questions young people have and have put them to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn. You can watch that video here:

Source: #Antiviral Ireland/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie