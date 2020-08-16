This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Calls for Dublin bar to be shut down after 'outrageous' video shows them breaking Covid-19 rules

The footage shows customers that are not social-distancing and the bar man pouring drinks into people’s mouths.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 10:54 AM
15 minutes ago 14,206 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5177019
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

THE LICENSED VINTNERS Association (LVA) has called for a bar in Dublin city to be shut down after videos emerged of customers and staff not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The videos, which have been widely shared online, are believed to have been filmed at a brunch event at Berlin D2 yesterday.

The footage was uploaded to social media and shows customers that are not social-distancing and the bar man pouring drinks into people’s mouths.

Customers were asked to stay in assigned areas which were marked by tape on the floor, but people were dancing close together towards the end of the event.

Berlin D2 is a restaurant and bar located on Dame Lane in Dublin city.

The LVA is the trade association and representative body for publicans in Dublin. Berlin D2 is not a member of the association.

‘Outrageous and appalling’

A spokesperson for the LVA told TheJournal.ie the behaviour displayed in the vidoes is “outrageous and appalling”.

“That business should be shut down immediately. It is not a pub and does not hold a pub licence.

“Clear need for inspections across the hospitality sector to ensure compliance with guidelines and licensing conditions,” they added.

The LVA is currently running a campaign calling for support for the many pubs that remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Simon Harris said the footage is “shameful” and “a right kick in the gut and middle finger to everyone in our country who has worked so hard & sacrificed so much, to everyone who has lost a loved one or been sick with #Covid19, to every frontline worker and to every responsible business owner who have suffered so much”.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Berlin D2 for comment.

An Garda Síochána said it “will not be providing detail on individual incidents involving suspected breached of the Public Health Regulations”.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

