Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING those with information about the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana, Co Donegal on this day seven years ago to come forward.

Allen was shot on 9 February 2012 at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana, Co Donegal in front of his partner.

Today, Gardaí said that those responsible travelled to Buncrana from Derry City that evening.

“If you have any information in relation the killers, Gardaí are asking you to do the right thing and come forward to assist in securing justice for Andrew,” a statement today said.

Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past seven years and An Garda Siochana are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540, use the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.