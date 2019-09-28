This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 September, 2019
Elderly passenger dies after minibus 'brakes sharply' in Belfast

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 3:02 PM
15 minutes ago 1,192 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4828777
The incident occurred on the Antrim Road in Belfast.
Image: GoogleMaps
Image: GoogleMaps
The incident occurred on the Antrim Road in Belfast.
The incident occurred on the Antrim Road in Belfast.
Image: GoogleMaps

POLICE IN ANTRIM have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman travelling on a minibus died after the vehicle braked suddenly. 

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon while the minibus was travelling along the Antrim Road in Belfast. 

“One person who was a passenger in the minibus was injured at the time and has since passed away,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said. 

“I would appeal to the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact police at Tennent Street PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1344 25/09/19,” they said.

“They may have information that could assist police with their investigation. I am also keen to speak with motorists who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage fitted to their vehicles that may have captured this incident,” they added. 

