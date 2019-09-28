Elderly passenger dies after minibus 'brakes sharply' in Belfast

POLICE IN ANTRIM have appealed for witnesses after an elderly woman travelling on a minibus died after the vehicle braked suddenly.

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon while the minibus was travelling along the Antrim Road in Belfast.

“One person who was a passenger in the minibus was injured at the time and has since passed away,” a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“I would appeal to the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact police at Tennent Street PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1344 25/09/19,” they said.

“They may have information that could assist police with their investigation. I am also keen to speak with motorists who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage fitted to their vehicles that may have captured this incident,” they added.