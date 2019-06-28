Appeal for witnesses after woman (70s) dies in road crash in Kerry

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal single vehicle collision this morning.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died after her car collided with a wall at Farranwilliam, Ardfert.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 11.25am.

The woman’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for a post-mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified, gardaí have said.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.