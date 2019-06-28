This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal for witnesses after woman (70s) dies in road crash in Kerry

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 11.25am.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 28 Jun 2019, 4:29 PM
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File Photo
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was killed in a fatal single vehicle collision this morning. 

The woman, who was in her 70s, died after her car collided with a wall at Farranwilliam, Ardfert.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene at approximately 11.25am. 

The woman’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for a post-mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators and crime scene officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified, gardaí have said. 

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

