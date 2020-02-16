'A savage attack': Appeal as man hospitalised after being shot in thigh in Belfast

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING AN incident in which a man was shot in the leg in north Belfast last night are appealing for information and witnesses.

It was reported that as a man was walking in the Jamaica Road area he was approached by two males.

They then directed him to an address in the Ardglen Place area where he was taken inside and shot in the thigh.

Both suspects left and the victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital.

“This was a savage attack carried out by two masked men who showed no regard for the other people who were present in the house, which included a woman and four children under the age of 16,” PSNI Detective Inspector Andrew George said.

There is no doubt the merciless actions of the thugs responsible will have left them all traumatised.

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it,” George said.

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.”

The PSNI’s investigation is underway and detectives are working through a number of lines of enquiry to establish a motive for this brutal attack.

The gunman is described as being between 5’9 to 5’ 11’’ tall, aged in his late 40s or early 50s and wore black-coloured trousers, black coat and a black peaked hat.

The second suspect is described as being taller than the other suspect and wore a peaked cap.

“I want to appeal to anyone with any information to pick up the phone and tell us what you know,” George said.

“If you were in the Ardglen Place/Jamaica Road area last night, at around 10.35pm, call our detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1893 15/02/20,” he added.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.