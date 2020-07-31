Appeal launched for missing 42-year-old last seen in Dublin

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been launched to locate the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man in Dublin City Centre.

Edmund Henry was last seen on Talbot Street in Dublin on 25 July.

He is described as being approximately 5’7 in height with an athletic build, grey hair, and green eyes.

When last seen, Edmund was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a navy body-warmer and white footwear.

Anyone with any information on Edmund’s whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.