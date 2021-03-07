Appeal for help in tracing movements of 18-year-old woman after body found in Co Antrim river

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing to the public for help in tracing the movements of an 18-year-old woman whose body has been recovered from river in Co Antrim.

18-year-old Shona Gillan was reported missing yesterday morning but had not been seen since the Wednesday afternoon, 3 March, when she left her home in the vicinity of Steeple Road, Co Antrim.

Her body was yesterday recovered from the Six Mile Water river, close to Riverside.

PSNI Inspector Julian Buchanan is urging anyone who believes they saw the teenager at any time between Wednesday and yesterday to get in touch with police.

“As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers,” Buchanan said.

“This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw her or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.