Apple recalls wall adaptors used in Mac and iPhone travel kits

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 10:00 PM
Image: Apple
Image: Apple

APPLE HAS RECALLED one of its three-prong wall plug adaptors due to electric shock fears. 

The company said that the potentially affected product was shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac as well as a number of iOS travel kits.

It said the adaptors are mainly used in Ireland, the UK and Singapore.

A spokesperson said: “Apple today announced a voluntary recall of AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom,” they said.

“In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched.

“These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Apple is aware of six incidents worldwide.”

“An affected three-prong plug adaptor is white, with no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the main Apple power adaptor.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected plug adaptors.”

Customers can exchange their plug for a new one free of charge.

