Applegreen warns business customers of 'substantial increases' in fuel prices from tomorrow

IRISH COMPANY APPLEGREEN, which operates a number of service stations in Ireland, has confirmed that there will be a “substantial” increase in the price of fuel for its business customers from tomorrow.

In a statement to The Journal, Applegreen said it “can confirm that an email was sent to B2B/LowFuelCard customers today (4 March), notifying them of a substantial increase in the price of fuel, effective tomorrow.

“As our LowFuelCard is priced on a week-to-week basis, this will bring the price of fuel for B2B customers into line with the price for retail customers, who have already seen prices increasing at the pumps over the past week.

The price increase referenced in the email to B2B/LowFuelCard customers will not affect our retail customers.

The story was first reported by the Irish Independent.

Eugene Drennan of the Irish Road Haulage Association told RTÉ’s Drivetime that they have “huge concerns” about the rising cost of fuel.

“We’re in deep, deep trouble. We’re huge users of fuel and we need urgent and special attention now, and the Government needs to take big measures to support us.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy said that “petrol is almost €2 a litre”.

Home heating oil has gone up from an average of €550 to €700 in a matter of days. People are crying out for help. Just how bad will this crisis have to get before this government takes action?

Earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the Government will not wait until October’s Budget to take further action against the rising cost of living.

Varadkar said the conflict will cause energy prices to go higher, and stay higher for longer, but would wait for an EU white paper before taking further action.

Previous rates of inflation had been at 5.5% in December, and had fallen to 5% at the start of the year. But due to the financial pressure brought on relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation could rise to as high as 10%, experts have warned.