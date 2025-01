WE ARE NOW a week into 2025 and for many the new year kicked off with a new year’s resolution.

For some this means taking part in ‘Dry January’ - a plan to go alcohol-free for the entire month, while others are opting for a ‘Damp January’ where they reduce their alcohol consumption but don’t give it up completely.

While it might not be for everyone, we want to know if you’re taking part in Dry January or not.

So today we’re asking: Are you doing Dry January?