Poll: Are you jetting off anywhere over the Easter break?

IT’S GOOD FRIDAY and Dublin Airport anticipates that today will be its busiest day for departures over the Easter break.

While today will likely be the busiest day for departures, Easter Monday is tipped to be the busiest day at the airport for arrivals.

Between yesterday and Monday, Dublin Airport expects close to 500,000 people to pass through the airport.

So today we want to know: Are you jetting off anywhere over the Easter break?

