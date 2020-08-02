Man (26) arrested following armed robbery at premises in Dublin

ONE MAN HAS been arrested and an investigation launched following an armed robbery at a premises in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on the Grange Road in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

Two men entered the premises armed with what was believed to be a firearm and threatened staff. They left the premises with a sum of money and jumped into a grey coloured car.

Gardaí responded and observed a vehicle leaving the scene. Gardaí gave chase and the pursuit concluded when the car crashed on Priorswood Road, Dublin 17.

No persons were injured during the robbery or the pursuit.

Gardaí observed one man running from the vehicle and arrested this man, aged 26 years, seized a firearm and the cash from the robbery.

The man was conveyed to Raheny Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.