#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Man (26) arrested following armed robbery at premises in Dublin

Gardaí gave chase to a vehicle and a 26-year-old was arrested while attempting to flee on foot.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 7:25 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ONE MAN HAS been arrested and an investigation launched following an armed robbery at a premises in Dublin yesterday afternoon. 

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on the Grange Road in Baldoyle, Co Dublin. 

Two men entered the premises armed with what was believed to be a firearm and threatened staff.  They left the premises with a sum of money and jumped into a grey coloured car.

Gardaí responded and observed a vehicle leaving the scene. Gardaí gave chase and the pursuit concluded when the car crashed on Priorswood Road, Dublin 17. 

No persons were injured during the robbery or the pursuit. 

Gardaí observed one man running from the vehicle and arrested this man, aged 26 years, seized a firearm and the cash from the robbery. 

The man was conveyed to Raheny Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939. 

Conor McCrave
