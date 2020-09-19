Army bomb squad removes viable device discovered in Galway city

File image of the Army Bomb Disposal Team on a training exercise.

THE ARMY BOMB Disposal Team has removed a viable device discovered in the Knocknacarra area of Galway City.

The team was called shortly after 10pm last night to investigate the improvised explosive device, following a request from gardaí.

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

A viable device was identified, made safe and removed to a defence force location for further examination. The team departed the scene just after 10.35pm, according to a Defence Forces spokesperson.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” the spokesperson added.