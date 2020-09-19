#Open journalism No news is bad news

Army bomb squad removes viable device discovered in Galway city

The Army Bomb Disposal Team removed the item for further examination

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 11:03 AM
File image of the Army Bomb Disposal Team on a training exercise.
Image: David Jones/Rollingnews
THE ARMY BOMB Disposal Team has removed a viable device discovered in the Knocknacarra area of Galway City. 

The team was called shortly after 10pm last night to investigate the improvised explosive device, following a request from gardaí.

On arrival, a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation.

A viable device was identified, made safe and removed to a defence force location for further examination. The team departed the scene just after 10.35pm, according to a Defence Forces spokesperson. 

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” the spokesperson added. 

