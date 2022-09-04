Two men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder in Liverpool

A MAN IN the UK has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

A 41-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

The men were arrested in the Runcorn of the Liverpool area in the early hours of Sunday.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: "I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton, a town to the east of the city, and a 33-year-old from Dovecot who were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death have been released on bail.

The 34-year-old man from Liverpool is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives, Merseyside Police said.