A MAN WHO was arrested yesterday following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Kinsale, Co Cork has been released without charge.

The collision took place in the early hours of yesterday morning, shortly after 1.30am, in Ballynamona. One man in his 40s, the passenger of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Another man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested at the scene but has since been released from custody today without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The road has since reopened after forensic examinations yesterday. Gardaí are continuing their investigation into this incident and have asked the public for their help.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballynamona area between 1:15am and 1:45am are asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.