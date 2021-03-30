#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 30 March 2021
Two people arrested over death of man following incident in Dublin city centre

The incident happened at Markievicz House, Dublin 2 yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 11:15 AM
54 minutes ago 4,503 Views 0 Comments
Gardaí and members of the Technical Bureau at the scene at Markievicz House yesterday
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested over the death of a man in his 50s following an incident in Dublin city centre yesterday. 

Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at Markievicz House, Dublin 2 at around 11am yesterday morning.

It is understood that a man in his 50s was found with serious injuries. He was brought to St James’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, have been arrested this morning by gardaí investigating the incident. 

They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
