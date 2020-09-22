#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

Man and woman detained after allegedly ingesting 280 pellets of cocaine

Gardaí seized the drugs shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 6,321 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5211676

TWO PEOPLE IN their 20s have been charged and a third has been arrested after €245,000 worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport.

The seizure was made shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening, when customs officers told gardaí that they had detained three passengers who had arrived from mainland Europe earlier that day on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The passengers, two men and a woman, had allegedly ingested a combined 280 pellets of suspected cocaine.

All three were arrested and taken to Ballymun garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

One of the men and the woman were later charged and are before the courts this morning, while the second man remains in garda custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie