Man and woman detained after allegedly ingesting 280 pellets of cocaine

TWO PEOPLE IN their 20s have been charged and a third has been arrested after €245,000 worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Airport.

The seizure was made shortly before 8pm on Sunday evening, when customs officers told gardaí that they had detained three passengers who had arrived from mainland Europe earlier that day on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The passengers, two men and a woman, had allegedly ingested a combined 280 pellets of suspected cocaine.

Gardaí at Dublin Airport assisted by personnel from GNIB and Customs Officers have seized €245,000 worth of cocaine, charged a man and a woman and arrested another man following an operation at Dublin Airport on 20/09/2020.



Fore more see - https://t.co/wRi2DgJe9n pic.twitter.com/vODVqUrd93 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 22, 2020

All three were arrested and taken to Ballymun garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

One of the men and the woman were later charged and are before the courts this morning, while the second man remains in garda custody.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.