Friday 6 December, 2019
Two people arrested at Dublin Airport as part of investigation into cyber fraud

A sum of money, phones and a laptop were also seized during the operation.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 6 Dec 2019, 4:38 PM
47 minutes ago 3,700 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested at Dublin Airport today as part of an investigation into cyber fraud. 

A joint intelligence led operation was carried out earlier today at Dublin Airport by gardaí. 

This was part of an operation targeting a Romanian organised crime group involved in cyber enabled frauds worldwide, including invoice redirect, phishing, vishing and money laundering in Ireland. 

A 34-year-old Romanian man was arrested by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation on foot of a European arrest warrant. 

A 22-year-old Romanian woman was arrested for theft and fraud offences. 

A sum of money, a number of debit credits obtained through the opening of bank accounts using false identities, encrypted phones and a laptop were seized. 

The woman is detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballymun Garda Station. 

It is expected that the man will appear before the High Court later today on foot of the European arrest warrant. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

