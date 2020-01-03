This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (18) suffers life-changing injuries as up to 20 youths carry out stabbing attack in Dublin

The victim suffered life-changing injuries.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Jan 2020, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 30,456 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953044
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after an 18-year-old man received life-changing injuries after he was stabbed several times by a gang of up to 20 people.

The incident occurred on Thorndale Walk, Artane Dublin 5, yesterday evening. Gardaí said that the attack happened in a laneway which runs between Thorndale Estate and St David’s Sports Grounds in the Artane area of Dublin .

Gardaí said that it is believed that up to 20 youths from the local surrounding area carried out this attack, all of whom fled in the direction of the Rockfield Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesman said: “We appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity with any information about this attack, or persons who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area to contact Gardaí.

“We wish to appeal to road-users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward.

“Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie