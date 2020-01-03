Man (18) suffers life-changing injuries as up to 20 youths carry out stabbing attack in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after an 18-year-old man received life-changing injuries after he was stabbed several times by a gang of up to 20 people.

The incident occurred on Thorndale Walk, Artane Dublin 5, yesterday evening. Gardaí said that the attack happened in a laneway which runs between Thorndale Estate and St David’s Sports Grounds in the Artane area of Dublin .

Gardaí said that it is believed that up to 20 youths from the local surrounding area carried out this attack, all of whom fled in the direction of the Rockfield Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesman said: “We appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity with any information about this attack, or persons who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area to contact Gardaí.

“We wish to appeal to road-users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward.

“Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611.”