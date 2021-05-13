#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (30s) suffers serious head injuries in assault in Offaly

The incident happened in Edenderry just after 6pm this evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 May 2021, 10:06 PM
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses after a man in his 30s was assaulted in Offaly this evening. 

Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on Francis Street in Edenderry.

The man was discovered with serious head injuries and was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital. His condition is currently described as stable. 

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene by gardaí. He is being held at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 0n 1800 666 111.

Investigations remain ongoing, a garda statement added.

