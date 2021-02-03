#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

A single dose of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine may reduce transmission by two thirds, study says

Ireland expects to receive its first shipment of the newly-approved vaccine next week.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 7:28 AM
21 minutes ago 1,410 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5343374
Image: Shutterstock/SmartPhotoLab
Image: Shutterstock/SmartPhotoLab

A SINGLE DOSE of the Astrazeneca vaccine may reduce transmission of coronavirus by two thirds, according to a new study which provides a major boost to the UK’s recommendation that the second jab should be delayed for up to 12 weeks.

Researchers said that the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab offers protection of 76% up to three months and may reduce transmission by 67% – with efficacy rising to 82.4% after the second dose 12 weeks later.

The data from the study by the University of Oxford, which has not yet been peer reviewed, supports the four to 12-week prime-boost dosing interval that many global regulators, including the UK’s, have recommended.

Before these results, little was known about how effective the Covid-19 vaccines were at preventing transmission of the disease.

The findings indicate that those who have been vaccinated are not only protected from the disease, but that they are not likely to pass on the virus to anyone.

It also suggests the vaccine eliminates severe illness, as none of those in the study were admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is a hugely encouraging study and further reinforces our confidence that vaccines are capable of reducing transmission and protecting people from this awful disease.

“This report shows the Oxford vaccine works and works well.”

Related Reads

02.02.21 Leaving Cert decision pushed back as opposition lines up against holding of traditional exams
02.02.21 Mandatory hotel quarantine: 'Weeks' before measures are introduced
02.02.21 Covid death toll in nursing homes passes 1,500, with 369 in January alone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the data from the study was “really encouraging”.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial – and study co-author, said: “These new data provide an important verification of the interim data that was used by more than 25 regulators including the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) and EMA (European Medicines Agency) to grant the vaccine emergency use authorisation.

“It also supports the policy recommendation made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for a 12-week prime-boost interval, as they look for the optimal approach to roll out, and reassures us that people are protected from 22 days after a single dose of the vaccine.”

A former chair at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, Dr Gillies O’Bryan-Tear, said the results were the first definitive estimate of the impact of vaccination on transmission rates.

“If the effect on transmission is confirmed for the Pfizer vaccine too, this would be very positive,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that 35,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to be delivered to Ireland next week.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie