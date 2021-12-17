#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 17 December 2021
Advertisement

10 victims of Astroworld music festival crush were asphyxiated, officials say

Around 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

By Press Association Friday 17 Dec 2021, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,854 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5633158

THE 10 PEOPLE who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials have announced.

Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks following the 5 November concert by Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations on cause of the deaths.

The people who died were among 50,000 who attended the festival.

The youngest victim was nine-year-old Ezra Blount and the others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged towards the stage during Scott’s concert, squeezing people so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

Scott and the event organisers are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police.

No one has been charged. No timetable has been set for when the investigation would be completed.

Scott’s lawyer reached out to the families of the 10 who died, offering to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs. Several families turned down the offer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The top elected official in the county, Judge Lina Hidalgo, had proposed a third-party investigation of the planning and execution of the festival founded by Scott.

The Harris County administrator instead will work with other city and county entities to review security, fire and other safety plans at the county-owned NRG Park, where the festival was held.

Other members of Harris County’s governing body, known as a commissioner’s court, were concerned Judge Hidalgo’s investigation could lead to legal liabilities for the county.

Experts in crowd safety say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency.

A 56-page event operations plan for the Astroworld festival detailed protocols for dangerous scenarios, including a gunman, bomb or terrorist threats, and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie