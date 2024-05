ALL UKRAINIAN REFUGEES are to receive the same rate of payment regardless of when they arrived to Ireland, under new proposals set to be agreed by government today.

A memo going to Cabinet today sets out that Ukrainian refugees in state accommodation, regardless of when they arrived here, will receive a social welfare payment of €38.80 for adults and €29.80 for children.

Coalition leaders agreed last night that the social welfare reforms will have a 12-week lead in time to allow Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys to give notice to the people affected.

There are currently thousands of Ukrainian refugees Jobseeker’s Allowance rate of €232 per week, however under the new plan, in three months time, the payments will be cut.

The proposals come after Taoiseach Simon Harris called for a “consistency of approach” around payments and supports offered to Ukrainian refugees.

“It shouldn’t be whether you came one month (ago) or not that you get a different level of support,” he said yesterday.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Union triggered a temporary protection directive to offer assistance for those fleeing the war.

It places obligations on EU countries to give certain rights to the beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTPs) including residence permits and access to suitable accommodation.

This is the latest change the government has made to social welfare payments for Ukrainians.

In March, changes were made whereby new Ukrainian arrivals that opt to stay in designated accommodation centres for up to 90 days would be paid €38.80 subsistence allowance per week and an additional €29.80 per child.

Arrivals had previously been entitled to a Jobseeker’s Allowance rate of €232 per week and unlimited time in State accommodation.

The changes introduced two months ago did not apply to those who arrived before the March deadline. Only new arrivals from Ukraine were subject to the reduced payment.

Today’s memo, brought to Cabinet by the Taoiseach, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Justice Minister Helen McEntee, is a significant change in the supports that Ireland has provided refugees from Ukraine.

Review of asylum seeker benefits

Amongst other measures included in the memo that government will be asked to approve today is a review of entitlements of International Protection applicants.

Such a move was flagged by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe over the weekend.

It is understood the review of such entitlements are to be reported back to government within six weeks.

People in the Direct Provision system currently receive a weekly payment of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child.

Donohoe also emphasised at the weekend the benefits that the country enjoys thanks to immigration, particularly for the economy, but said that benefits paid to asylum seekers need to be in line with other EU countries.

The number of people seeking asylum in Ireland and the dysfunction in the asylum system has continued to dominate political debates in recent weeks with more people people setting up tents along Dublin’s Grand Canal over the weekend as the state struggles to find accommodation for them.

Ireland has granted more than 105,000 temporary protection orders since the start of the war, and almost 72,000 international protection applicants are in State-provided accommodation.

Workplace inspections

In addition, Cabinet will also hear today that the Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke will increase targeted workplace inspections in sectors or firms where there is an increased risk or reports of non-compliance with the range of employment and workplace requirements and permit regulations.

The justice minister, in consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, will also report back to government shortly in respect of the ongoing review of safe countries, a review of visa-free travel for all States from which there are significant numbers of international protection applicants.

Work will also continue to hire more staff at the International Protection Office (IPO) which has already doubled in recent months, with an aim of producing faster processing times. It is believed that more “safe and sanitary accommodation facilities” where international protection applicants can stay on state land is also being sought.

The new measures are being pitched by those in government as a whole of government approach on migration.

Speaking yesterday, Harris signalled that today’s memo to Cabinet would “see changes in a number of areas”, while adding:

“Migration is a good thing. What is not a good thing is not having a consistent, coherent approach to it.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said yesterday that he believes social welfare payments for Ukrainians should be tapered off ahead of the end of the Temporary Protection Directive next March.

“People who have arrived here seeking protection from the Russian war in Ukraine deserve our protection, and to be supported, and the people of Ireland have responded remarkably,” he said.

“However, for some time now I have been making the point that failing to prepare for the future helps no one. The uncertainty is not acceptable. The government appears to have conceded the principle of this, but have done nothing.”

With reporting by Press Association

