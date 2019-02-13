Woman (60s) dies after being hit by truck in Athy

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has died after she was hit by a truck in Kildare this afternoon.

The woman in her 60s suffered fatal injuries after the incident on Duke Street in Athy at around 2.30pm today.

She was treated by emergency services at the scene but pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The woman was removed to the mortuary at Naas Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic investigators are at the scene, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to come forward by calling Athy Garda Station on 059 863 4210 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.