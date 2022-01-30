Quiz: How much do you know about the Atlantic Ocean?

IRELAND AND OUR patch of the Atlantic Ocean were thrust into the international spotlight this week.

As tensions grow over the Russian military build-up around Ukraine, the former’s navy planned some exercises involving live ammunition in Ireland’s oceanic backyard

This type of activity can have a potentially deadly impact on marine life in the area.

Russia has since agreed to move the exercises outside of Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

But all this is happening in one spot of a massive, diverse, and sometimes overfished ocean – let’s see how much you know about it.

