Sunday 30 January 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about the Atlantic Ocean?

Dip your toes into this quiz (not literally, please).

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago
IRELAND AND OUR patch of the Atlantic Ocean were thrust into the international spotlight this week.

As tensions grow over the Russian military build-up around Ukraine, the former’s navy planned some exercises involving live ammunition in Ireland’s oceanic backyard

This type of activity can have a potentially deadly impact on marine life in the area.

Russia has since agreed to move the exercises outside of Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

But all this is happening in one spot of a massive, diverse, and sometimes overfished ocean – let’s see how much you know about it.

What is the Atlantic Ocean?
Shutterstock
An ocean
A sea

A river
This better not be a trick question.
What is its total estimated area? This is according to the CIA World Factbook.
Shutterstock
12 million square kilometres
85 million square kilometres

120 million square kilometres
420 million square kilometres
What's the tiny Atlantic islet that Ireland and the United Kingdom don't see eye-to-eye on?
Wikimedia
Tír na nÓg
Valentia

Duvillaun
Rockall
How far off the coast of Cork was the Russian Navy planning to carry out its jigacting?
File photo via Alamy
One nautical mile
1,015 nautical miles

134 nautical miles
250 nautical miles
Do you think this could be cover for a mission to find Fungi? I mean he must be out there somewhere.
Alamy
What?
Yes
What was under the original planned location of the planned Russian military exercise that could cause serious problems for Europe if it was damaged?
Shutterstock
A gas pipeline
Internet cables

An oil pipeline
Fungi (maybe?)
The Gulf Stream (or the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, for those taking notes) is part of the reason why Ireland experiences milder weather than other locations at a similar longitude. How is it doing?
Shutterstock
Good. Absolutely fine. No real cause for concern, to be honest.
Bad, it's speeding up, which will intensify the impact of warming global temperatures on Ireland.

Bad, it's slowing down, and could even be entering a stage of complete shutdown.
We don't know - it has never been properly studied.
Which Atlantic island is this?
Google Maps
Inaccessible Island
Ascension Island

Gough Island
Craggy Island
Who the hell is this guy?
Wikimedia
An Atlantic salmon
An Atlantic mackerel

An Atlantic cod
His name is Ned
Finally, who was the first European to sail across the Atlantic?
Not Christopher Columbus anyway.
Probably Leif Erikson?

Saint Brendan may have given it a go.
The O'Donovan brothers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the Atlantic ocean
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are one of the whales that could be impacted by the Russian naval exercise.
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are the Celtic Sea
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
