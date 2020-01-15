This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth intercepted by armed gardaí

Significant damage was done to the Bank of Ireland building during the attempted robbery.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 7:37 AM
33 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4966200
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following another attempted ATM robbery this morning.

A Bank of Ireland ATM on the main street in Dunleer, Co Louth was targeted. A digger was used in the attempted robbery to tear down the wall the ATM was housed in, and it appears that significant damage has been done to the building.

A Garda Armed Support Unit patrolling the area intercepted the incident at around 4.30am this morning.

Gardaí gave chase, and the pursuit ensued onto the N1 where the culprits made their way over the border.

The PSNI are assisting An Garda Síochána in their searches. No injuries reported and investigations are ongoing.

The main street in Dunleer is now closed, and traffic diversions are in place.

A spate of ATM robberies have taken place for the past year, with the perpetrators using heavy machinery such as JCBs to attempt to take ATMs out of walls in counties including Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, and Antrim.

