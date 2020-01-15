Attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth intercepted by armed gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following another attempted ATM robbery this morning.

A Bank of Ireland ATM on the main street in Dunleer, Co Louth was targeted. A digger was used in the attempted robbery to tear down the wall the ATM was housed in, and it appears that significant damage has been done to the building.

A Garda Armed Support Unit patrolling the area intercepted the incident at around 4.30am this morning.

Gardaí gave chase, and the pursuit ensued onto the N1 where the culprits made their way over the border.

The PSNI are assisting An Garda Síochána in their searches. No injuries reported and investigations are ongoing.

The main street in Dunleer is now closed, and traffic diversions are in place.

A spate of ATM robberies have taken place for the past year, with the perpetrators using heavy machinery such as JCBs to attempt to take ATMs out of walls in counties including Louth, Monaghan, Cavan, and Antrim.