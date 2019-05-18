Three men charged in relation to recent ATM thefts following foiled Belfast robbery

THREE MEN IN Northern Ireland have been charged in connection with the attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast yesterday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested four men after foiling the attempted theft in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is understood the men were trying to break into a garage in the Gilnahirk Road area of east Belfast to remove the ATM inside.

This afternoon, detectives with the PSNI investigating the recent spate of thefts in the region charged three men aged 33, 37 and 41 in connection with the burglary yesterday.

The men were also charged with a burglary at an ATM bunker in the Hartford Link area of Newtownards in Co Down on 30 March.

All three have been charged with burglary with intent to steal and are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A fourth man, aged 30, who was also arrested in connection with the incident yesterday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 41-year-old man who was arrested has also been charged with three other counts of burglary with intent to steal in relation to incidents in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast on 18 January, Co Down on 27 January and in Belfast on 23 February.

