This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men charged in relation to recent ATM thefts following foiled Belfast robbery

The latest attempt to steal an ATM happened in east Belfast yesterday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 18 May 2019, 5:45 PM
45 minutes ago 1,457 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4641691
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THREE MEN IN Northern Ireland have been charged in connection with the attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast yesterday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested four men after foiling the attempted theft in the early hours of Friday morning.

It is understood the men were trying to break into a garage in the Gilnahirk Road area of east Belfast to remove the ATM inside.

This afternoon, detectives with the PSNI investigating the recent spate of thefts in the region charged three men aged 33, 37 and 41 in connection with the burglary yesterday.

The men were also charged with a burglary at an ATM bunker in the Hartford Link area of Newtownards in Co Down on 30 March.

All three have been charged with burglary with intent to steal and are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A fourth man, aged 30, who was also arrested in connection with the incident yesterday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 41-year-old man who was arrested has also been charged with three other counts of burglary with intent to steal in relation to incidents in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast on 18 January, Co Down on 27 January and in Belfast on 23 February.

Comments have been closed as the matter is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie