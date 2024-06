TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with two incidents which took place on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in the early hours of this morning, one of which was a serious assault which has left a man hospitalised and in a serious condition.

It’s understood that a man thought to be a tourist visiting the city was seriously injured in an assault in the course of the incidents.

A garda spokesperson said that two incidents took place at roughly 1am this morning on the nearby city centre streets, involving a group of individuals.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries he sustained after being attacked during the course of the incident, it is understood.

The two men who have been arrested are in their 20s and 30s, and they are being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

A scene is currently being preserved for examination purposes where the attack took place.

A garda spokesperson appealed for people to come forward:

“Gardaí are looking to speak with any individuals who were in the Cathal Brugha Street area, near the Living Room Bar, between 12:40am and 1:00am and any individuals who were on O’Connell Street Upper near the Spar Shop / Funland/ Tourism Office, opposite the Spire, between 12:40am and 1:00am this morning.

“Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they said.

- Reporting from Niall O’Connor.