THE AUGUST BANK Holiday is nearly here.

Whether it’s an Irish staycation or a trip abroad, many people will be planning to spend the long weekend away from home. Others might be enjoying a quiet weekend somewhere local – and of course, some will be working through it.

Advertisement

There’s plenty happening across the country this weekend: from All Together Now and Spraoi in Co Waterford to the Bray Air Display (and for those in north Dublin, there’s also an airshow in Rush). The Fleadh Cheoil also kicks off in Co Wexford on Sunday and runs until 10 August, promising a week of music and entertainment.

So, tell us: How will you spend your Bank Holiday weekend?