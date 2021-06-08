Government may accelerate easing of restrictions - including a slightly earlier-than-planned return to offices

Speaking to reporters in Cork this afternoon, the Taoiseach said the vaccine programme is progressing, with hospitalisation numbers "well down and going down".

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has indicated the government might be in a position to ease more restrictions in August than previously expected, including getting some workers back into offices.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is understood to have asked the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to consider a phased return to offices in August, rather than September, the Irish Independent reported today.

In April, he said it would be unlikely that workers would return to offices until September, however last month, Varadkar said he expected a staggered return to workplaces from August.

Speaking to reporters in Cork this afternoon, the Taoiseach said the vaccine programme is progressing, with hospitalisation numbers “well down and going down”.

Towards the end of the month the government should be able to make a call on what further relaxations might be permissible, he said.

“As you’ve seen all along the way we were able to do things in June that we didn’t signal we would do a month earlier. We were able to do more than we signalled and likewise I think by the end of this month we might be able to do more than we signalled for August,” said the Taoiseach.

“And that does mean the return of some workers to the office by the end of August,” he added.

While he said the message is that summer will be outdoors, there is a need to “gear up for the autumn”.

Plans to reopen colleges are underway, but Martin said he is also conscious that there are younger workers who have not met work colleagues for over a year in some cases.

The Taoiseach said the government would “take it step by step”.

He welcomed the guidance issued today on some trialled sporting events, stating this is “about seeing what is possible and hopefully expanding and opening up spectators at sports for July, if trial events go well, we can look forward to accelerating spectators at various games”.

On a separate matter, Martin paid tribute to the businesses in Cork, as well as the council for operating outdoor dining and opening up spaces for the public.

When asked about the controversy over incidents in the South William Street, Saint Stephen’s Green Park and Temple Bar Square areas of the capital this weekend, where a large number of gardaí were on duty, with some using batons on members of the public, the Taoiseach said he was “very concerned” about the events that took place.

However, he said the vast majority of people in Dublin over the weekend were there to enjoy themselves, safely. It was only a “very very small minority” who were engaged in anti-social behaviour, he added.

The Taoiseach paid tribute to gardaí, stating that they are being “asked to do things that they wouldn’t normally be asked to do” in terms of policing the emergency Covid-19 restrictions and regulations. “It hasn’t been easy for the gardaí either,” said Martin. With outdoor dining opening this week, the Taoiseach said he believed “it will settle down now”.