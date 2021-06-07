#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

14 people arrested in Dublin yesterday; no garda injuries reported

In Cork, where gardaí said the city centre was “relatively calm”, eight people were arrested for public order offences.

By Lauren Boland Monday 7 Jun 2021, 8:33 AM
4 hours ago 26,157 Views 77 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459809
Gardaí in Temple Bar
Image: PA
Gardaí in Temple Bar
Gardaí in Temple Bar
Image: PA

14 PEOPLE WERE arrested in Dublin yesterday after another day of discord between gardaí and people gathering outdoors in the city centre.

No injuries to gardaí were reported in Dublin on Sunday.

Of the 14 people arrested, three were juveniles who were released and referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Seven people were charged with court proceedings to follow, while four received an adult caution.

In Cork, where gardaí said the city centre was “relatively calm”, eight people were arrested for public order offences.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that “large numbers of people gathered throughout Dublin City Centre socialising responsibly and enjoying outdoor amenities in Dublin City Centre”.

“An Garda Síochána put in place an extensive high visibility policing operation by uniform Gardaí supported by Public Order Units,” the statement said.

“Based on public safety concerns and sporadic public order incidents Gardaí on occasions engaged with crowds in Stephen’s Green, Temple Bar and South William Street,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí encountered significant numbers of groups of youths (teenage and younger adults) who were loitering around the city centre, not involved in outdoor dining/ socialising.”

Gardaí in Cork “patrolled major amenities in the city during the day and continued to engage with local residents and businesses”.

“The city centre remained relatively calm through the evening with no significant incidents reported,” gardaí said.

“At 11pm, following a public order incident, a decision was taken to disperse persons from Kennedy Quay,” they said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In total, eight people were arrested for public order offences across Cork city, three directly related to incidents in Cork City centre.”

Large gatherings in city centres, and the garda response, has divided public opinion in recent weeks.

Yesterday, Minister Eamon Ryan has said that public order incidents like the ones in Dublin city centre over the weekend should be managed in a more “thought-through way”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week, the minister said the scenes in the city centre were “deeply regrettable”.

It’s hoped that the return of outdoor dining today may hope to reduce the size of crowds.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie