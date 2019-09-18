This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australian hiker snaps leg in two and forced to crawl inch by inch for two days to get to safety

Neil Parker (54) couldn’t call for help because he dropped his mobile “into the drink”.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:49 AM
14 minutes ago 2,078 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813889
Neil Parker speaks to media from his hospital bed in Brisbane.
Image: Albert Perez AAP/PA Images
Neil Parker speaks to media from his hospital bed in Brisbane.
Neil Parker speaks to media from his hospital bed in Brisbane.
Image: Albert Perez AAP/PA Images

AN AUSTRALIAN HIKER who tumbled down a waterfall, snapping his leg in two, has described how he managed to crawl for two arduous days though scrub and forest to safety.

Neil Parker, 54, said his planned three-hour hike northwest of Brisbane went horribly wrong on Sunday when he slipped six metres down the waterfall, fracturing his leg and wrist.

“I cartwheeled and slammed into the rock and then landed in the creek at the bottom,” he told reporters from his hospital bed.

The experienced hiker said the entire bottom half of his leg was hanging loose thanks to a “clean snap in half”.

Straight away, I thought, ‘I’m now in a lot of trouble because no-one knows where I am’.

He immediately tried to phone for help, but after dropping his mobile “into the drink” started crawling back to a clearing where he believed he would have a better chance of being rescued.

Efforts to attach a makeshift splint to the badly injured leg were ultimately successful, but caused pain so great he hallucinated, Parker said.

With just a “handful of nuts, a protein bar and some lollies” to sustain him, Parker began the excruciating three-kilometre journey, “scrambling and lifting, inch-by-inch” to the clearing.

“What took me 40 minutes to walk up took me nearly two days to crawl back down,” he said.

He saw a search-and-rescue helicopter flying overhead Sunday night, but knew there was no chance of them finding him as he was “deep under the scrub”.

Parker was eventually spotted by the helicopter and winched out on Tuesday afternoon.

Parker – who founded a bushwalking club and has helped rescue other stranded hikers in the past – said knowledge had been instrumental to his survival, as he had set out well prepared with items such as bandages, a compass, and even a sleeping bag.

But it was the thought of his family, including his estranged son, that pushed him to keep going during a mentally taxing experience.

“The family connection, to let them know that I’m OK, just kept driving me,” he said, adding that he would now be reunited with his son after several years of distance between them.

“I wanted to be around for my kids.”

© – AFP 2019

AFP

