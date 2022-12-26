Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 26 December 2022 Dublin: 4°C
DPA/PA Images A sign warning skiers in the Planai ski area in Styria / Austria. Pic: PA images.
# Lech Zuers
Skiers rescued unharmed after avalanche at Austrian resort
Austrian authorities have located 10 skiers after 200 rescuers, helicopters and dogs took part in search
1.7k
0
27 minutes ago

AUSTRIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE located 10 skiers, most of whom were unharmed, after an avalanche at a resort sparked a massive search for them, police said today. 

One was seriously injured following the avalanche in the Lech Zuers ski area, where up to 200 rescuers backed by helicopters and dogs scoured for survivors.

Authorities, based on the video of a skier, initially reported that roughly 10 people were feared buried.

@stevebreake Lawine Lech/Zürs 25.12.22 #lech #zürs #lawine #avalanche #lawinelech #lawinezürs #ski #fyp ♬ Originalton - stefan

A German citizen was seriously injured and was transported to hospital, Hermann Fercher, head of the tourist office responsible for reporting on the rescue, told AFP.

The people involved included citizens from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia and the United States.

Officials had warned of high avalanche risk in the area over the weekend.

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.

© Agence France-Presse

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     