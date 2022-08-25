Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 25 August 2022
Gardaí investigating incident where baby was left on side of road after car stolen

The incident took place in Dublin 7 last Sunday.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 8:51 AM
54 minutes ago 8,541 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5848906
GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they are following a definite line of inquiry into the abandoning of a baby that was left on the side of a road following a car-jacking in Dublin.

The incident took place last Sunday at St Attracta Road in Cabra, shortly after 7pm when a car was taken from a family by a man. 

A child was in the car at the time but went unnoticed by the man until shortly after. 

The child was found shortly after uninjured and did not need medical treatment, according to gardaí. 

Gardaí have yet to recover the car and said the investigation is ongoing. 

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that occurred on St Attracta Road, Dublin 7, shortly after 7pm on Sunday 21st August 2022.

“An infant passenger that was in the vehicle at the time was found shortly after uninjured.”

The spokesman added that no one has been apprehended yet in connection with the incident.

“No arrests have been made, however Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry. Investigations are ongoing.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

