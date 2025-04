BAD SMELLS AND water pollution have dominated compliance failures found by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspections last year.

A report on its investigations in 2024 revealed that waste companies, as well as food and drink companies continue to cause the most concern.

Out of 905 EPA-licensed sites, 10 were identified as National Priority Sites in 2024.

These include Kingspan Building Products Ltd. in Cavan, where inspectors found problems with facility management and air pollution.

Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd. in Cork had issues with infrastructure and management, and Tipperary Co-operative Creamery Ltd. also had infrastructure issues, as well as water pollution.

Poor operational management and a lack of investment in infrastructure underpinned the main compliance failures at these priority sites, the report states.

Legal action taken by the EPA in 2024 resulted in companies being fined hundreds of thousands for lack of compliance with environmental protection regulations.

Killarney Waste Disposal Unlimited Company in 2024 and Aurivo Dairy Ingredients Ltd in 2025, attracted fines and penalties of €500,000 and €350,000 respectively.

Dr Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA Office of Environmental Enforcement said the rulings and the substantial fines imposed are an important endorsement of the “polluter pays” principle.

He added that these companies would be able to comply with regulations and be “good neighbours to local communities” if they have the the right leadership and investment.

“Companies that fail to respect their licence conditions, cause nuisance to neighbours and put the environment at risk will be held to account by EPA.”

Pamela McDonnell, Programme Manager for EPA Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “Inspections are a vital enforcement tool that help us to identify and target those that are failing to comply.

“We completed 1,300 inspections to industrial and waste sites in 2024 and because 96% of our inspections are unannounced, we gain a true picture of real-time compliance challenges at each site, prompting licensees to remain focussed on compliance every day.”

Complaints received by the EPA about licensed sites fell by 46% between 2021 and 2024.

“While there has been a notable reduction in complaints from the public in the vicinity of licensed facilities, these remain a valuable source of intelligence for our enforcement activity,” said McDonnell.

“The EPA will continue to escalate its enforcement activities at those sites with the poorest compliance records.”