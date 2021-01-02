Bagatelle frontman Liam Reilly has died aged 65

Liam Reilly pictured in 2014. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

BAGATELLE FRONTMAN AND lead singer Liam Reilly has died, aged 65.

In a statement, his family said the musician and songwriter passed away “suddenly but peacefully” at his home yesterday.

We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many.

His influential band, formed in Dundalk in 1978, had hits such as Second Violin and the iconic Summer in Dublin.

Reilly’s Somewhere in Europe came second in the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest.

His family have appealed for privacy.