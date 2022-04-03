One dead and 37 injured after nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ONE PERSON HAS been killed and 37 others injured in an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku, the prosecutor general said.
“One person, a 43-year-old employee was killed,” the prosecutor general was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
“37 others were injured, of whom four are in a serious condition,” the statement said.
RIA Novosti quoted medical sources as saying that an Italian and a Senegalese citizen were among the casualties.
The blast, which occurred at 3am (midnight Irish time), was caused by a leak from a tank of liquefied gas stored in the nightclub, according to the national gas utility, Azerigas.
A fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished and the search and rescue operation completed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
