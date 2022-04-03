#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 April 2022
One dead and 37 injured after nightclub blast in Azerbaijan capital

The blast was caused by a leak from a tank of liquefied gas stored in the nightclub.

By AFP Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 11:01 AM
File image of the Baku skyline.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ONE PERSON HAS been killed and 37 others injured in an explosion at a nightclub in Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku, the prosecutor general said.

“One person, a 43-year-old employee was killed,” the prosecutor general was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

“37 others were injured, of whom four are in a serious condition,” the statement said.

RIA Novosti quoted medical sources as saying that an Italian and a Senegalese citizen were among the casualties.

The blast, which occurred at 3am (midnight Irish time), was caused by a leak from a tank of liquefied gas stored in the nightclub, according to the national gas utility, Azerigas.

A fire caused by the explosion has been extinguished and the search and rescue operation completed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

© AFP 2022

