Boy (16) receives serious head injuries in Dublin assault

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued an appeal for information following a serious assault yesterday afternoon.

At around 5pm in Seagrange Park, Baldoyle, a 16-year-old boy received serious head injuries during the assault.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is said to be in a serious condition.

Any witnesses to this assault or anyone with information related to it is urged to contact gardaí.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Seagrange Park area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm – including motorists who may have dashcam footage – to contact gardaí at Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.