Investigations into unexplained deaths of mother and children in Ballinteer continues

INVESTIGATIONS INTO the unexplained deaths of a mother and two children in Ballinteer, Dublin continue this morning.

Forensic examinations took place at the scene yesterday afternoon after gardaí found the bodies of the woman, aged 37, and the children – a boy (6) and a girl (11) – at the house in Llewellyn Court in the southside Dublin suburb.

The family have been named locally as 37-year-old Seema Banu, her daughter Affira and her son Razam.

A man, understood to be the woman’s husband and father to the children, made contact with gardaí yesterday. The investigating team has been speaking with him.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene yesterday afternoon after neighbours raised concerns. Officers forced entry to the house where they discovered the bodies.

The mother was found in her bedroom and the children were discovered in a different room.

The Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene yesterday and the bodies were removed from the scene. It has remained sealed off as a crime scene.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out today. Gardaí said this will inform them of the direction the investigation takes. They asked for people not to speculate about the case on social media.

Dozens of locals turned out at a vigil in the Llewellyn estate yesterday evening. Candles and other tributes were left under a tree close to the house. Nearby, a park bench was decorated with colourful ribbons.

Seema Banu was the victim of an alleged assault earlier this year and a suspect had appeared in court on related charges – but has not gone on trial.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee