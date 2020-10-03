Eight people injured, two seriously, in crash involving a Dublin Bus and a car in south Dublin

GARDAÍ IN IRISHTOWN are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic incident on Northumberland Road in Ballsbridge last night.

The crash involving a car and a Dublin Bus vehicle took place on the junction with Haddington Road at around 10.45pm.

A total of eight people were taken from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s University Hospital, including both occupants of the car.

Two of the Dublin Bus passengers – both male – are understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí said that as one of the vehicles had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has been notified.

Units from the Dublin Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service personnel assisted gardaí at the scene.

The area is preserved for technical examination. The junction is currently closed to traffic and diversions are expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to come forward. Gardaí are particularly keen on speaking to anyone with camera footage – including dash cam – who can make that footage available to them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In a statement, Dublin Bus said: “Dublin Bus confirms that an incident occurred on Northumberland Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 at approximately 22.45 last night involving a bus on Route 7 and a car. Emergency services attended the scene.

“There were four passengers on the bus at the time. The driver and passengers are attending St Vincent’s Hospital. The matter is under investigation by An Garda Síochána and Dublin Bus has also commenced an internal investigation.”