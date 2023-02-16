Advertisement

Thursday 16 February 2023
Sam Boal
# Ballygowan
Man in his 40s dies following car crash in Mayo
The crash happened in the Ballygowan area around 12.25am this morning.
48 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a car crash in Mayo. 

The single vehicle crash occurred after midnight on the N60 at in Claremorris.

The collision, involving a van, occurred at approximately 12.25am. The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and the road has re-opened this morning.

A garda spokesperosn said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them. In particular, any road users who were in the area between the Claremorris Road and Ballygowan Bridge from 12am – 12.30am.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
